Bethany Firth claims silver for eighth career Paralympic medal in Tokyo
Seaforde’s Bethany Firth claimed a third medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after taking silver in the S14 200m individual medley.
Firth completed the event in a time of 2.23.19 to secure second place comfortably, with Russian Valeriia Shabalina of the Russian Paralympic Committee earning her third gold of the Games.
The bronze medal went to Great Britain’s Louise Fiddes who finished ahead of compatriot Jessica-Jane Applegate.
Great Britain’s Firth will have another medal chance in the 100m backstroke on Thursday.
She has now claimed eight Paralympic medals, which include four in Rio and another for Ireland in 2012.
The 25-year-old was 1.2 seconds behind World record holder Shabalina after the opening 100m and although she did manage to reduce the deficit in the breaststroke, Shabalina asserted once again in the freestyle as she cemented gold in a time of 2:20.99.
Firth told Channel 4: “Her IM is definitely one her strongest strokes.
“Because I hadn’t trained it I didn’t expect much so to come out with a silver medal and see Louise get a bronze it was a great night.
“I’m just looking forward to Thursday.”