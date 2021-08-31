Bethany Firth claims silver for eighth career Paralympic medal in Tokyo

Firth completed the event in a time of 2.23.19 to secure second place comfortably, with Russian Valeriia Shabalina of the Russian Paralympic Committee earning her third gold of the Games.

The bronze medal went to Great Britain’s Louise Fiddes who finished ahead of compatriot Jessica-Jane Applegate.

Great Britain’s Firth will have another medal chance in the 100m backstroke on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Britain's Bethany Firth celebrates winning the silver medal in the Women's 300m Individual Medley final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan.

She has now claimed eight Paralympic medals, which include four in Rio and another for Ireland in 2012.

The 25-year-old was 1.2 seconds behind World record holder Shabalina after the opening 100m and although she did manage to reduce the deficit in the breaststroke, Shabalina asserted once again in the freestyle as she cemented gold in a time of 2:20.99.

Firth told Channel 4: “Her IM is definitely one her strongest strokes.

“Because I hadn’t trained it I didn’t expect much so to come out with a silver medal and see Louise get a bronze it was a great night.