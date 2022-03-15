Cheltenham Festival 2022: what radio station is Cheltenham festival on?

The Cheltenham Festival is back, with over a quarter of a million fans expected to turn out at Prestbury Park this week.

The event which was closed to spectators last year due to the pandemic, is one of the most important events in horse racing.

Here's everything you need to know about how to listen to the upcoming festival on the radio.

When is the Cheltenham Races?

The much anticipated Cheltenham Festival kicked off on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Taking place at ​Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park, the track is within walking distance of the town of Cheltenham.

The festival boasts a busy schedule, with seven races each day kicking off at 1:30pm.

The feature race will take place at 3:30pm each day, with the Gold Cup taking place at 3:30pm on Friday, March 18.

What radio station is the Cheltenham Festival on?

You can listen to live coverage pf the Cheltenham Festival on talkSPORT radio.

They will be bringing you the first four races each day.

You can listen online on their website here.

Full schedule of Cheltenham Races radio coverage:

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

1.30pm Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

2.10pm Arkle Novices’ Chase

2.50pm Ultima Handicap Chase

3.30pm Champion Hurdle

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

1.30pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

2.10pm Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

2.50pm Coral Cup

3.30pm Champion Chase

Thursday, March 17, 2022

1.30pm Turners Novices’ Chase

2.10pm Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle

2.50pm Ryanair Chase

3.30pm Stayers’ Hurdle

Friday, March 18 - Gold Cup Day

1.30pm Triumph Hurdle

2.10pm County Hurdle

2.50pm Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

3.30pm Gold Cup