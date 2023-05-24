Having raced single sculls last year, the 23-year-old from Coleraine will step into the women’s quad for the European Championships at Lake Bled, Slovenia which get underway on Thursday.

After a tough Tokyo Olympics, the British women’s programme has undergone an overhaul under Australian head coach Andrew Randell that yielded instant dividends in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The one thing this programme for the women shows is respect for each other,” said Scott.

Coleraine's Hannah Scott (second from left) will row in the European Championships this week. Credit: Bertie Shoots

“If you can get a seat in a crew boat now, there are definitely no passengers.

"All of us have earned our seats and are bringing something unique to that boat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There definitely weren't any passengers before but every seat has had blood, water, everything thrown at it to get there.

“Before it was jumping through hoops, but now everyone has sacrificed something. The programme has been a lot more challenging just to get in the boat and cope with the training itself.”

Scott was fast-tracked into Team GB for her Olympic debut, finishing seventh in the women’s quad six months after joining the senior team.

She made a calculated decision to pursue the single last year and took an excellent fifth at the 2022 World Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I took a lot from the season in the single,” she added.

“I was learning so much about myself going down the track in those races which I think is really valuable for this Olympic cycle.

“I ended up fifth in the world and felt there was so much to improve on, and I think I can bring that into the quad this year.

“I had a bit of a quick rise into the team and the Olympics and it was very turbulent in that regard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year evened things out and I feel I’ve found my swing now.

“I’ve improved mentally, physically and technically. I’m sharper this year and ready to go.”

Scott is joined in the quad by Georgie Brayshaw, Lucy Glover and Lauren Henry.

“We want a gold medal at Europeans,” said Scott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad