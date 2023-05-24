News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Coleraine's Hannah Scott set for European Championship action in Slovenia

Hannah Scott has given ‘blood, water and everything’ to retain her place on the British rowing team and wouldn’t have it any other way.
By Tom Harle
Published 24th May 2023, 13:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:04 BST

Having raced single sculls last year, the 23-year-old from Coleraine will step into the women’s quad for the European Championships at Lake Bled, Slovenia which get underway on Thursday.

After a tough Tokyo Olympics, the British women’s programme has undergone an overhaul under Australian head coach Andrew Randell that yielded instant dividends in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The one thing this programme for the women shows is respect for each other,” said Scott.

Coleraine's Hannah Scott (second from left) will row in the European Championships this week. Credit: Bertie ShootsColeraine's Hannah Scott (second from left) will row in the European Championships this week. Credit: Bertie Shoots
Coleraine's Hannah Scott (second from left) will row in the European Championships this week. Credit: Bertie Shoots
Most Popular

“If you can get a seat in a crew boat now, there are definitely no passengers.

"All of us have earned our seats and are bringing something unique to that boat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There definitely weren't any passengers before but every seat has had blood, water, everything thrown at it to get there.

“Before it was jumping through hoops, but now everyone has sacrificed something. The programme has been a lot more challenging just to get in the boat and cope with the training itself.”

Scott was fast-tracked into Team GB for her Olympic debut, finishing seventh in the women’s quad six months after joining the senior team.

She made a calculated decision to pursue the single last year and took an excellent fifth at the 2022 World Championships.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I took a lot from the season in the single,” she added.

“I was learning so much about myself going down the track in those races which I think is really valuable for this Olympic cycle.

“I ended up fifth in the world and felt there was so much to improve on, and I think I can bring that into the quad this year.

“I had a bit of a quick rise into the team and the Olympics and it was very turbulent in that regard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Last year evened things out and I feel I’ve found my swing now.

“I’ve improved mentally, physically and technically. I’m sharper this year and ready to go.”

Scott is joined in the quad by Georgie Brayshaw, Lucy Glover and Lauren Henry.

“We want a gold medal at Europeans,” said Scott.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re looking at that this year, a medal is always great but this year we’re looking at the colour of it."

Related topics:Coleraine