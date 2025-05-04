Local cricket round-up: Tom Mayes stars as Waringstown kick off Premier League title defence in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Waringstown kicked off their Premier League title defence in style as Tom Mayes’ stunning century helped set up a convincing 142-run triumph over Muckamore at The Lawn.

​While the final outcome was ultimately comfortable, Greg Thompson’s side found themselves in early trouble after falling to 61/6 before Mayes (137) was joined at the crease by South African overseas professional Daniel van der Merwe (76).

The pair shared a seventh-wicket partnership of 180 with Northern Knights all-rounder Mayes leading from the front, striking his runs from only 88 balls in a knock which also included 11 maximums to help Waringstown post 294/8.

Mayes, who has previously been included in senior Ireland squads, was also in fine form with the ball, collecting figures of 3/27 while Jack Snell picked up the crucial wicket of Muckamore talisman Jason van der Merwe (20).

CIYMS overseas professional Hermann Rolfes scored 77 in their weekend Premier League defeat to North Down. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

The visitors were ultimately dismissed for 152.

Elsewhere, Ross Adair marked his Lisburn debut by scoring 93 to help the Wallace Park side continue their unbeaten start with an eight-wicket victory over newcomers Templepatrick.

Ireland international Adair made a winter switch from CIYMS and shared a match-winning partnership of 103 with Faiz Fazal (54*), falling narrowly short of a century after being caught off the bowling of Michael Stewart.

Templepatrick captain Ross Bryans (60) led by example as his side posted 190/9, but Lisburn ultimately eased to victory with more than 18 overs to spare.

Instonians enjoyed the perfect weekend, following up Friday’s win over CSNI – where Ireland international Neil Rock struck a mammoth 173 from just 64 balls – by beating Cliftonville Academy in a high-scoring thriller at the Castle Grounds.

Rock (53) was once again in the runs while Rob McKinley (88) top-scored as Instonians posted 317/9.

Abhishek Raut (103) led Cliftonville Academy’s chase while Jared Wilson blasted 93 from only 60 deliveries, but the hosts fell nine runs short.