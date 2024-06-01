Mark Tumilty calls on Ireland to bounce back after 'tough day' in FIH Pro League defeat to Great Britain
Kicking off the London leg of the tournament, which Ireland currently sit bottom of after playing 13 matches, Tumilty’s team made a bright start but fell behind as debutant Henry Croft struck in the 12th minute.
Phil Roper doubled Great Britain’s advantage shortly after, but Ireland were able to immediately respond through Ben Walker before Sam Ward’s brace further extended the hosts’ lead.
Gareth Furlong rounded out proceedings late on by firing home from a penalty corner as Great Britain picked up a second FIH Pro League victory, while Ireland will now look to bounce back against Germany on Sunday.
"I think we have to recognise that Great Britain were very clinical today with their finishing,” said Tumilty. “We had chances in the first ten minutes today that we didn't take.
"We need to learn from that and move on against Germany tomorrow. The Great Britain team were ruthless today. Our discipline needs to be good, and we need to keep 11 players on the pitch all through the games.
"It's a tough day for us, we need to bounce back in each of the three remaining games. You can't have those lapses of concentration.
"Luke Madeley will not be available tomorrow. We have to readjust with that until we know how bad the injury is. It's unknown at this stage. It's an unfortunate injury for us as a group. We had 2 reserves today. Guys can play in various positions and they will just have to adapt.”
GREAT BRITAIN:- James Mazarelo (GK),; Jack Waller ; Jacob Draper; Sam Ward ; Phil Roper; Davi Goodfield; Nicholas Bandurak; Liam Sanford; Lee Morton; Conor Williamson; Timothy Nurse SUBS USED:- James Gall [3 mins] Ian Sloan [3 mins]; Struhan Walker [4 mins]; Rohan Bhuhi [4 mins]; Gareth Furlong [6 mins]; Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(GK) [16 mins]
IRELAND:- David Harte (GK); Luke Madeley; Tim Cross; John McKee; Matthew Nelson; Daragh Walsh; Kyle Marshall; Shane O'Donoghue; Sean Murray (C); Ben Walker; Peter Brown SUBS USED:- Mark McNellis [6 mins]; Jeremy Duncan [6 mins]; Michael Robson [6 mins]; Jonathan Lynch [6 mins]; Ben Johnson [6 mins]; Nicholas Page [6 mins]; Jamie Carr.
