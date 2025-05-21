Masters champion Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation in the $4million DP World India Championship in October as he tees it up in the country for the first time in his career.

The world number two, who became the sixth player to complete golf’s career grand slam last month with a play-off victory over Justin Rose at Augusta, will make a trip to Delhi Golf Club between October 16-19.

Co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the tournament features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India.

“I’m excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I’ve always wanted to explore,” said McIlroy. “I’m proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship.

Rory McIlroy is set to play at the DP World India Championship later this year. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

"I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country.

"This is a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to play in front of Indian golf fans.”

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, DP World said, “We are delighted to welcome Rory McIlroy to the DP World India Championship.

"Having a player of his calibre underscores the commitment both we and the DP World Tour have to the success of this tournament.

“India is one of the world’s fastest growing economies, and DP World is committed to partnering India’s growth story with best-in-class infrastructure, expertise in global trade, and now, world-class sport.

"By bringing back the DP World Tour to India with the inaugural DP World India Championship, we are showcasing Delhi on the global sporting stage and creating a platform to inspire the next generation of talent.

"Rory will capture global attention, increase participation and position India as a premier destination for golf.