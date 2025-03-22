Ruth and James McIlroy are the team behind the Antrim Coast Half Marathon

The organisers behind this year’s Antrim Coast Half Marathon have promised an even quicker route as they reflect on the touching origins of the race.

Starting in Larne, the race travels along the picturesque Antrim Coast and takes in the village of Ballygally before returning to the seaside town.

Since its inception in 2020, the numbers participating have sky-rocketed from 62 to almost 6000, with world-class athletes traveling from around the world to compete.

The event’s impressive growth has also translated into significant economic impact, generating over £3 million annually for Northern Ireland and supporting local charities.

However, for the race creators, married couple Ruth and James McIlroy from Larne, the race is about more than just running.

Both James, a former Olympic middle-distance runner, and Ruth, an international rowing coxswain and runner, have long been immersed in the world of competitive sports. Their personal connection to the Antrim Coast is central to the race’s design and success.

James McIlroy, Race Director, Antrim Coast Half Marathon, said: “Ruth and I have extensive experience in competitive sports. We have a shared passion for running and an even bigger love for Larne and the Antrim Coast.

“So, when we decided to create a competitive race for elite and beginner athletes there was only one location that we were ever going to choose. In a way, the race is a love letter to the stunning coastline and place where Ruth and I were born and grew up.

“It’s more than just a race to us, it’s a celebration of community, sport, and the beauty of Northern Ireland.

"With its perfectly flat roads, towering cliffs on one side, and sweeping views of the sea and Scotland on the other, we knew we had a perfect route to challenge runners from across the world.

“We used the natural landscape to design the race’s out-and-back course with a focus on bringing runners through Ballygally village, a picturesque gem that has become the event’s focal point.”

The route now ranks as one of the fastest and most scenic on the World Athletics calendar and attracts many of the world’s top runners.

Remarkably, it is now firmly established as one of the world’s premier half marathons, ranked 7th globally in 2024.

Ruth continued: “What sets this race apart is the incredible warmth of the local people. Both elite athletes and mass participants are drawn to the friendliness and hospitality of the locals. Many of our headline runners come back year after year because of the amazing reception they receive from residents and visitors alike.

“To see the event grow and gain such international recognition has been incredible. We never imagined that in just a few short years, the race would be one of the highest-ranked half marathons in the world, but it’s become a true force for good, not only for the local community but for the global running community as well.

“For 2025, we’ve adjusted the first 3km to make it even faster. The course has a gentle downhill gradient after the 7km mark, and with the cliffs providing shelter from the wind, the conditions are perfect for fast times.

“We’re excited to see how much the event has grown, and with record numbers already registered for the 2025 race, we expect it to sell out faster than ever.”

As a husband-and-wife team, Ruth and James bring complementary skills to their partnership. Ruth is the operational mastermind behind the event, ensuring every detail is perfectly executed, while James handles the commercial side and elite athlete management.

“The growth has been extraordinary,” said James. “But what we’re most proud of is how it has become a platform for both elite athletes and everyday runners to achieve their personal goals, all while experiencing the stunning beauty of Northern Ireland.”

“It’s not always easy working together...but we balance each other perfectly. Ruth’s precision and focus on operations complements my experience in the competitive side of things, and together, we’ve created something truly special."