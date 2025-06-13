Northern Ireland has 'strongest' ever partnership for World Cup of Darts bid, says Broughshane's Josh Rock

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:34 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 13:43 BST
Josh Rock will captain Northern Ireland at this year's World Cup of Dartsplaceholder image
​Josh Rock believes Northern Ireland has their “strongest” ever duo ahead of their appearance at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt this weekend.

The Broughshane man will be partnered by Daryl Gurney in Germany as Northern Ireland enter at the second round stage of competition on Saturday after being seeded fourth for the tournament.

The format is that two players in each team will throw three darts each and alternate throughout the match.

In the second round, quarter-finals and semi-finals, matches are best of 15 legs.

In the final the number of legs is again increased to the best-of-19.

​It marks the first time that Rock and Gurney will be a pair for the event as Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan is forced to sit out after appearing every year since the tournament’s inception in 2010.

"Daryl over the years when he's played for Northern Ireland is a different animal,” Rock told Sky Sports.

"Obviously Daryl on the oche can turn into a different animal as he's played in the Premier League, won the Grand Prix and won the Players Championship.

"Daryl wanted to really play with me two years ago but I just missed out on qualifying, and then last year Brendan sneaked through qualifying but I didn't mind who I played with.

"However, I think this is the strongest Northern Ireland team there has ever been."

Northern Ireland will know who they play on Saturday after Friday’s schedule is drawn to a close.

