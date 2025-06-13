Josh Rock will captain Northern Ireland at this year's World Cup of Darts

​Josh Rock believes Northern Ireland has their “strongest” ever duo ahead of their appearance at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Broughshane man will be partnered by Daryl Gurney in Germany as Northern Ireland enter at the second round stage of competition on Saturday after being seeded fourth for the tournament.

The format is that two players in each team will throw three darts each and alternate throughout the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second round, quarter-finals and semi-finals, matches are best of 15 legs.

In the final the number of legs is again increased to the best-of-19.

​It marks the first time that Rock and Gurney will be a pair for the event as Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan is forced to sit out after appearing every year since the tournament’s inception in 2010.

"Daryl over the years when he's played for Northern Ireland is a different animal,” Rock told Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously Daryl on the oche can turn into a different animal as he's played in the Premier League, won the Grand Prix and won the Players Championship.

"Daryl wanted to really play with me two years ago but I just missed out on qualifying, and then last year Brendan sneaked through qualifying but I didn't mind who I played with.

"However, I think this is the strongest Northern Ireland team there has ever been."