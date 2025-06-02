Portadown teen is record-breaking 100m All Ireland Champion

All Ireland medal ceremony

13yr old Maisie Hobson from Portadown competed in Tullamore All Ireland Schools final on Saturday, May 31, having qualified by setting the Ulster Schools 100m (12.66secs) record two weeks ago and clinching the gold medal for the second year running. Despite miserable weather conditions, Maisie broke this record yet again in her final with an impressive 12.57secs to secure her the Minor Girls All Ireland Schools champion.

Maisie, a Year 9 pupil at Killicomaine Junior High School is also a keen footballer who plays as a striker for Linfield FC (2012 Girls Academy Team) and represents the South Belfast Youth League Select Team who plays in an All Ireland Inter League.