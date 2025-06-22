Premier League title race heats up with three teams level on points as Lisburn suffer first defeat

Waringstown’s James McCollum in action during their Premier League win over Lisburn. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

The race for Premier League title glory continues to heat up with three teams now level on points after Lisburn were handed their first defeat of the season by reigning champions Waringstown.

After falling to 75/5 having won the toss at Wallace Park, Waringstown were in a dangerous position – especially considering Ireland international James McCollum (38) and captain Greg Thompson were amongst those dismissed – but the lower order stood up at a crucial time, further displaying the Villagers’ impressive depth.

Matthew Halliday (51) and Graham Hume (39) shared a sixth-wicket partnership worth 83 before Tom Mayes (66), who made his Ireland debut in their recent ODI series against West Indies, took the attack to Lisburn, smashing seven sixes during his 32-ball stay at the crease.

Overseas professional Daniel van der Merwe (40) also chipped in with important runs to help drag Waringstown up to 293.

Mayes picked up the crucial wicket of fellow international star Ross Adair in the fourth over while Lisburn’s chances of chasing down a healthy total took a further blow when Thompson bowled talisman Faiz Fazal (58).

Van der Merwe (3/44) completed an all-round performance as he dismissed James Hunter (25) and finished by picking up the final wicket of Callum Atkinson (24) to seal a 45-run triumph.

Instonians have leapfrogged both Lisburn and Waringstown, now sitting top of the table on net run-rate following Saturday’s comprehensive 150-run win over CIYMS.

Cade Carmichael, who was recently capped by Ireland for the first time, continues to show his class with the 23-year-old leading the way for Inst by scoring a classy 134 from 128 deliveries (14 fours, two sixes).

He shared an opening stand worth 121 with Rob McKinley (44) and put on 134 for the third wicket alongside captain Nikolai Smith (87) as the hosts raced to 315/7.

CIYMS’ chase got off to the worst possible start as Chris Dougherty was bowled by James Magee in the opening over before James Lambert (3/32) picked up the important scalp of Jake Egan.

Adam Heasley (51) provided a source of CI resistance, but the Belmont outfit were ultimately dismissed for 165.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville Academy climbed off the foot of the Premier League table after picking up their first win of the season with an impressive 141-run triumph over CSNI.

Francis Collins (104) set the tone before Abhishek Raut (57) and Jared Wilson (50*) provided the firepower – the duo shared a partnership of 70 from only 39 deliveries as Cliftonville Academy posted 301/6.

Matthew McCord (2/22) dismissed CSNI’s in-form Marc Ellison and when Adam Leckey (58) was bowled by Varun Chopra (3/13), the hosts fell from 133/5 to 160 all out.

Woodvale now occupy bottom spot after losing out by 124 runs to Muckamore, who were inspired by an unbeaten century from Mark Gleghorne (127*).

Gleghorne was supported by Neil Brand (65) and a late cameo from Luke Allen (43*) as Muckamore posted 325/4.

Woodvale’s chances of reaching their target took a major blow when the Premier League’s top run-scorer Ruhan Pretorius was caught off the bowling of Luka Bates while Ludwig Kaestner (46) became one of five Curtis Moorhead (5/43) scalps.

North Down also eased to victory over Templepatrick with Alistair Shields (104) showing his class in an opening partnership worth 194 alongside Mohamed Aahil (71).