Sarah Hawkshaw says Ireland taking 'new set of positives' into FIH Women's Nations Cup final against Spain
Hawkshaw’s brace helped Ireland seal a 2-1 semi-final victory over New Zealand on Saturday, a result which also marked their first-ever triumph against the Black Sticks, as they chase a spot in the 2024/25 Pro League.
Spain provide final opposition after beating Chile in the other last-four clash and Ireland will likely have to defy the odds once again in Terrassa – they’re winless in their last five meetings against the Spanish, who are positioned three places higher in the world rankings, including a 5-1 defeat only six days ago.
"I think today it was a bit of a battle,” said Hankshaw after yesterday’s win. “We knew that we had set ourselves up for a battle, and I think it took a lot of resilience to get through that. Very proud of all the players and support staff.
"We knew that wasn't the real Ireland team that showed up in the opening game with Spain, and that performance was not going to define us in this tournament. We've learned a lot since then. We're going to bring a new set of positives into tomorrow and we'll be ready (for the final)."
IRELAND:- Liz Murphy (GK) ; Elena Neill, Sarah McAuley; Roisín Upton; Ellen Curran; Sarah Torrans; Charlotte Beggs; Katie McKee; Michelle Carey; Naomi Carroll; Katie Mullan (C) SUBS USED:- Hannah McLoughlin [ 5 mins] ; Caoimhe Perdue [ 4 mins ]; Sarah Hawkshaw [ 5 mins ]; Christina Hamill [ 5 mins] ; Niamh Carey [3 mins ]; SiofraO'Brien [ 6 mins]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.