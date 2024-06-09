Ireland celebrate the semi-final winning moment. PIC: Worldsportpics/Rodrigo Jaralillo via Hockey Ireland

Sarah Hawkshaw says Ireland are taking a “new set of positives” into this evening’s FIH Women’s Nations Cup final showdown against hosts Spain.

Hawkshaw’s brace helped Ireland seal a 2-1 semi-final victory over New Zealand on Saturday, a result which also marked their first-ever triumph against the Black Sticks, as they chase a spot in the 2024/25 Pro League.

Spain provide final opposition after beating Chile in the other last-four clash and Ireland will likely have to defy the odds once again in Terrassa – they’re winless in their last five meetings against the Spanish, who are positioned three places higher in the world rankings, including a 5-1 defeat only six days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think today it was a bit of a battle,” said Hankshaw after yesterday’s win. “We knew that we had set ourselves up for a battle, and I think it took a lot of resilience to get through that. Very proud of all the players and support staff.

"We knew that wasn't the real Ireland team that showed up in the opening game with Spain, and that performance was not going to define us in this tournament. We've learned a lot since then. We're going to bring a new set of positives into tomorrow and we'll be ready (for the final)."