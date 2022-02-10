Jack Gower claims Team Ireland’s best ever Alpine skiing result at Winter Olympics

Gower - competing in his first Olympics, started the day strongly with 14th in the Downhill, before going two places better in the Slalom, finishing with an overall time of 2:37.74 and Ireland’s best Alpine Skiing result ever.

The Team Ireland result is only bettered by Lord Clifton Wrottesley, who finished fourth in the Skeleton in 2002.

Normally a Downhill specialist, Gower put down a clean run in the challenging and technical Slalom course in the combined event, finishing 12th fastest in that run with a time of 52:58, placing him firmly inside his top 15 goal when it was combined with his earlier Downhill time of 1:45.16, resulting in an overall 12th fastest time of 2:37.74.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YANQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 10: Jack Gower of Team Ireland skis during the Men's Alpine Combined Slalom on day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 10, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A delighted Gower said: “Twelfth at the Olympics, I mean that’s crazy – there’s 30,000 competitors in Alpine Skiing, to get 12th is… what can I say, it’s great.

“As an athlete you always want a little more. The downhill I had some really good sections and some slower sections, and the slalom was a real battle, so I would love to have done better.

“But at the same time 12th in the Olympics in such a competitive sport is huge, and I feel so grateful that I have had such huge support.”

Reflecting on his Downhill performance earlier in the day, Gower was satisfied overall although he was left to rue several mistakes.

“This track is brilliant, with all the slipping it’s getting a bit bumpier, a little bit icier and a little faster which suits me,” he said.

“I had too many mistakes in that run to really be as competitive as I want. There was some decent skiing and something I can take away from that.

“Downhill can feel very calm when it’s all going very well, but feels very fast and scary when things are not clicking.

“I think it was the same for that run and where I was skiing well it felt very in control and good.”

-------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.