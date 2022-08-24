Ulster Rally joy as Meirion Evans celebrates landmark international success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with co-driver Jonathan Jackson, there was an outside chance of claiming the Irish title to boot at the Newry final.

But it was Josh Moffett the champion with his Hyundai i20 and Andy Hayes on the notes despite placing outside the podium.

Four wins earlier this season put the team in a strong footing and allowed the Monaghan driver to add to his already-claimed 2022 National Rally Championship title.

Ulster Rally winner Meirion Evans on his way to a maiden international success.

Hyundai Motorsport’s Juilen Moncet has been among those to congratulate Moffett.

“In both series he (Moffett) has been very quick and hugely consistent, to prove almost unbeatable,” said Moncet, the deputy team director.

Jonathan Greer claimed the Northern Ireland Championship last month and it was a second-place finish with Niall Burns at the Ulster despite a punctured Citroen C3.

With two fastest stage times to end the rally, the Carryduff man highlighted he is a likely threat next season.

After just three years in the sport, Jason Mitchell said “things couldn’t have gone better” with third and gave credit to co-driver Paddy McCrudden for keeping him calm over the closing stages in first of the popular Ford Fiesta R5s.

National was won by Stuart Biggerstaff and Anthony Nester in fifth overall following Damian Toner crashing out in his Ford Escort Mk2.

It was a disappointing end for the rear-wheel drive runner that had been running fifth overall before the late exit.

But it did leave room for brother Marty Toner and Ben Teggart to win the class in a BMW 1 Series, a result rare to see on a rally stage.

Across the Historic section and Neil Williams and Anthony O’Sullivan won in a RS1800-version MK2 Escort.