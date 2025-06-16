Northern Ireland's Josh Rock (left) and Daryl Gurney celebrate a landmark World Cup Of Darts trophy triumph. (Photo by Florian Wiegand/Getty Images)

​Two friends from Northern Ireland stand on top of the darts world thanks to a milestone moment in Germany built on home values of “hard work, dedication and belief we had in each other” for Daryl Gurney and Josh Rock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s name has been added for the first time in history to the World Cup of Darts winners’ list following a thrilling triumph over Wales by Broughshane’s Rock and Gurney from Londonderry.

The pair broke down in tears after the 10-9 success over Wales’ Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price in front of a Frankfurt crowd that then enthusiastically joined in as Gurney and Rock sang along when Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ played out for the trophy presentation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two Irish League fans embraced the ‘Sweet Caroline’ song associated with Northern Ireland’s football team as they took in the high emotions of victory across the Professional Darts Corporation’s showcase for national pairs.

Both will share the £80,000 cheque as world champions – with Gurney and Rock also happy to share the credit.

“Emotions are absolutely through the air,” said Rock after winning the trophy established in 2010. “Playing alongside this man, I think we made the perfect pairs.”

Rock added how “emotions kicked in … we've done our country proud” once Gurney landed the decisive dart and that “I'm so proud to be from Northern Ireland, it's unbelievable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gurney shared his playing partner’s national pride by adding “I'm a very proud Northern Irishman today … so pleased to play with Josh” to his declaration “we did say we could do damage, we done damage … we came, we won, we conquered”.

Both throwers stood defiant that “we're not finished yet” – with 39-year-old Gurney paying special tribute to Rock’s support.

“But I believed that I was finished, that's why I'm so emotional because I thought I was probably done as a PDC winner but Josh gave me the belief,” said Gurney. “I thought 'you've given me the belief, now we're here and I'm going to give you the belief'.”

Gurney added: “The hard work, dedication and belief we had in each other gave us that advantage.

“Very proud to get over the finish line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you're going to win this competition you've got to beat the best to be the best.

“We beat whoever was in front of us (South Africa, Republic of Ireland, Germany and Wales) and we're very proud of what we've done.”

The theme of togetherness towards a collective goal was picked up by 24-year-old Rock.

“That was probably the best World Cup final there's ever been,” he said. “That was just phenomenal … I just kept believing and believing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both even shared a laugh when Gurney joked he was carried so much by Rock’s contribution across the tournament that “I've no idea how much money we won but I can guarantee they're going to lose half of it on his surgery for his back”.