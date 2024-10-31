Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher is on track to be fit for his country's Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand.

Leinster expected the 26-year-old to be sidelined for approximately four to six weeks after he suffered an ankle injury on October 5 against Benetton.

Andy Farrell's side host the All Blacks next Friday ahead of further Dublin clashes against Argentina, Fiji and Australia.

With Dan Sheehan unavailable due to injury and fellow hooker Rob Herring not having played all season, defence coach Simon Easterby was optimistic when asked about Kelleher.

"Yeah, for sure, he's doing well," said Easterby, speaking at the team's training base in Portugal.

Easterby also provided positive updates on Leinster fly-half Ciaran Frawley (ankle) and Connacht winger Mack Hansen (hip), who each missed the last round of United Rugby Championship games.

"Everyone was good today, we're really pleased," said Easterby.

"The medics have done a great job on top of the provincial stuff and then the transition into national camp has been seamless in terms of those players coming in with a couple of niggles. So far so good and hopefully we will have a full deck to train with tomorrow and early next week.

"Mack is progressing really well. Like Ronan and Rob Herring and a few others, they are working incredibly hard and come into camp in a good place and continue that progression."

Meanwhile, flanker Peter O'Mahony, who did not travel to Portugal, is likely to join up with the squad if he comes through Munster's match against the All Blacks XV tomorrow following a hamstring issue.

Back-row forward Caelan Doris has taken on the captaincy from O'Mahony for the series.

Speaking of Doris, Easterby, who will take over as interim head coach while Farrell is leading the British and Irish Lions next year, said: "He's been named the Leinster captain and has been in the leadership group for a good while now and progressing in terms of that role within that group.