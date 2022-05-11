Ireland wing Mack Hansen signs new deal with Connacht

The Irish province announced that Hansen, whose existing contract still had 12 months remaining, has agreed terms until 2025.

Hansen, who was born in Australia but qualifies for Ireland through his Cork-born mother, burst on to the Test scene this season.

He starred in Ireland’s Triple Crown-winning Six Nations campaign, gaining man-of-the-match honours on his Six Nations bow against Wales, then scored a stunning try when Ireland lost to France in Paris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland wing Mack Hansen

“Ever since I arrived in Ireland, I cannot speak highly enough of the staff and my team-mates who have made me feel right at home,” Hansen told Connacht’s official website.