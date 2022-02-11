Joey Carbery unfazed by Ireland chance as fly-half deputises for Johnny Sexton

Munster player Carbery has been thrust into Andy Farrell’s starting XV for the crunch visit to Paris as deputy for injured captain Johnny Sexton.

The 26-year-old’s 16-minute cameo in last weekend’s 29-7 win over Wales was his only action since fracturing his elbow in December and he has endured a nightmare spell with injuries since the 2019 World Cup.

Carbery made his international debut in November 2016 but has only started nine of his previous 28 Test matches, including three impressive showings last year in the absence of Sexton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FUKUOKA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 12: Joey Carbery of Ireland kicks a conversion during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group A game between Ireland and Samoa at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“Without a doubt, when you’re moved up to start, there’s always going to be some little bit of nerves,” Fogarty said of Carbery.

“He hasn’t shown any.

“The way we train is a huge help, that players can slot in and out during the week.

“He looks nice and ready, he’s very focused on what he wants to do – what a challenge for him.

“It’s exciting to see Joey in there and we’re looking forward to seeing it.”

Ireland travelled to the French capital on Thursday and will look to lay down a marker against the pre-tournament favourites.

Victors on Saturday evening will swiftly become red-hot favourites for the title.

The Irish have lost both of their meetings with Les Bleus during the Farrell era but are in “a better place” to improve that record this weekend.

“We’re very clear where we’re sitting at the moment in how we’ve developed the game, in how we’re playing the game,” said Fogarty.

“Are we underdogs? Are we favourites? It’s something I haven’t thought about, it’s something that we don’t think about too much.

“We’ve played France over the last two years twice. When we came here last time, we didn’t feel as ready as we do now, so I guess that’s the answer.

“We feel we’ve taken the learnings from the games we’ve played in and we’re in a better place. We understand that win, lose or draw we’re going to take the learnings from this one and we’re going to improve and get better.

“That’s the mindset and the focus for us.”

While the sidelined Sexton has made the trip and will remain an influential presence in Ireland’s camp, James Ryan will once again fill in as skipper.

Fogarty says 25-year-old Leinster lock Ryan exudes confidence and is admired throughout the squad.

“When things get tough, James grows as a person,” said Fogarty. “He’s shown that time and time again. He can dig deep and he leads by example.”

----------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.