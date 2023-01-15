Queen’s have opened up a four-point gap at the top of Division 2A with a 43-25 victory over Ballymena at the Dub coupled with Blackrock’s defeat against Cashel.

Instonians continued their relentless march towards the Division 2C title as they racked up a half century of points in their 50-0 triumph against Omagh at Shaw’s Bridge to make it 10 bonus point wins from 10 games. They now have a 13-point cushion at the summit.

Armagh have drawn level with Buccaneers at the top of Division 1B with a 22-6 win over Armagh at the Palace Grounds.

Winger Simon McMaster was among the try-scorers for Queen's.

Captain David Whitten got the first of Queen’s six tries against the Braidmen with Stuart Martin converting.

Ross McKay landed a penalty for the visitors before Curtis Pollock got the students’ second try with Martin adding the extras.

Winger Simon McMaster added a third try with Martin again adding the conversion.

Adam Mitchell got Ballymena’s first try, McKay converted and added a penalty to cut Queen’s half-time lead to 21-13.

Centre Ben Power wrapped up the bonus point for the home side with a converted try.

Ballymena had centre Callum Patterson sin-binned, Martin added a penalty, and hooker Alexander Clarke made the numerical advantage count going over following a powerful run.

Patterson returned to the field to score a try and the Braidmen reduced the deficit again as James Howe crossed.

Queen’s put the result beyond doubt with a try from replacement hooker George Coen.

Peter Caves’ penalty gave Malone an early lead at Armagh.

The home team responded with an unconverted try from Ryan Purvis

Caves slotted over another penalty, but Armagh went into the break with a 10-6 lead after a try from Shea O’Brien.

Jack Treanor got the home side’s third try and Glenn Faloon bagged the all important fourth try to give Armagh the maximum five points.

The defeat leaves Malone rooted to the foot of the table a point behind Banbridge, who went down 28-12 at Old Wesley, and seven points behind eighth-placed UCC.

Inst had their bonus point wrapped up by half-time against the Accies.

Hooker Neil Saulters scored his 15th try in 10 games going over from a driving maul.

Player coach Paul Pritchard crossed, and Matthew Kilpatrick added a third.

Pritchard’s second try gave Inst a 24-0 lead at the break.

Daniel Keane got Inst’s first try after the resumption.

Conor Gallagher and Mark Keane crossed before captain Eoghan Murphy went ran half the pitch to touch down and round off the rout.

Despite leading 10-0 at half-time Bangor lost as Skerries scored 11 unanswered points after the break.

Ballynahich moved up to fifth in the Division 1A table after a 24-0 win at UCD with all the points coming in the first half.