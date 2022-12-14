Freezing temperatures are predicted in the next few days but the club is focused on protecting the pitch ahead of the big game.

There had been suggestions the match could be moved to an alternative venue against the French side but Ulster are pressing ahead with plans for the home clash (5.30pm k/o), with frost covers and heaters being deployed at Kingspan Stadium.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ulster – who lost their Champions Cup opener last weekend 39-0 away to Sale Sharks – said: "Frost covers have been on the pitch all week and additional measures such as heaters are being brought in. Efforts will continue, with sustained freezing temperatures forecast over the coming days.

“The club is in regular contact with tournament organisers EPCR, and we will provide daily updates for supporters via our social media channels.”

Saturday’s tie against Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle is a must-win for Ulster after their crushing defeat against Sale last weekend.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said his side were lacking confidence following the heavy loss.

“We are probably lacking a bit of confidence at the moment,” he said.

“We saw that towards the end of the Leinster game and we definitely saw a bit of that. Whether that was circumstance or not I don’t know, but confidence is a funny thing.

“It can only take a small thing to re-spark it or it can get knocked by a couple of things that don’t go your way.

“We have certainly got to find our mojo and get back to doing the things that we are good at.”

Ulster had to travel on the day of the Sale game after their flight was cancelled on Saturday, but McFarland wasn’t making any excuses.

“It’s not ideal. We have done those things before but not at Champions Cup level. It’s not ideal preparation but you get on with it.