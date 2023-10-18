News you can trust since 1737
Ulster Rugby posts losses of over £900,000 for 2022-23

Ulster Rugby posted losses of over £900,000 for the 2022-23 season, the province has revealed.
By Sports Desk
Published 18th Oct 2023, 23:23 BST
Ulster chief executive Jonny Petrie said last December’s Champions Cup tie with La Rochelle, which was switched to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in a last-minute move because of a frozen pitch at Kingspan Stadium, was a major contributing factor.

The figures were published in Ulster’s annual report, in which Petrie described the controversial Champions Cup game as “an incredibly unfortunate situation that had a huge impact on our finances”.

The decision to switch the game was made by the European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] on the eve of the fixture, when no fans were permitted to attend.

Ulster Rugby posted losses of more than £900,000 for the 2022-23 season, the province has revealed in its annual reportUlster Rugby posted losses of more than £900,000 for the 2022-23 season, the province has revealed in its annual report
Petrie, though, said the Kingspan pitch was “playable” on the morning of the game, but Ulster had to refund tickets after the decision could not be changed.

A new 3G artificial pitch has since been installed at Kingspan Stadium ahead of the new season.

