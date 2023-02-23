Ulster's Ethan McIlroy made only his fourth start at full-back in three seasons for Ulster against Glasgow

Since breaking into the professional ranks most of his time has been spent on the wing but in last week’s defeat at Scotstoun against Glasgow, McIlroy was handed a rare start in the full-back slot.

It was the only the 22-year old’s fourth start in the No.15 position in three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Dan tells me I’m full-back I’m happy enough,” said McIlroy. “I feel like I’ve played it enough and I can switch into that mindset pretty quickly.”

Most of McIlroy’s 47 Ulster appearances have been on the wing but he has no qualms about switching between the two positions, despite the different nuances between wing and full-back.

“It is different yeah, when you’re more connected with the line it’s tough to be out there and make those reads, and from full-back you have to be covering backfield and also helping out with the wings – you need to cover them,” he said.

“With full-back you have to be everywhere covering everything, with wing you have that job of being in the frontline more and covering out to the edge. They’re similar but a bit different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a difficult night for McIlroy at Scotstoun as the last line of defence and also having to deal with the wet and windy conditions.

McIlroy said: “It was tough in Glasgow and I had to catch the ball first before I could think about kicking it, which wasn’t going too well but it was tough and windy – very windy in the first half at least – and then the ball was slippery.”

If McIlroy is to secure a regular spot at 15, he knows one of his work-ons will be his kicking game.

“I’ve been working with Newbs (Craig Newby) the skills coach and Sopes (Dan Soper) a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I probably do it after every session really and work on all the different types of kicks, but it’s just about getting those match scenario kicks in when there’s more pressure and more eyes up to see where the space is.

“You kick with people putting a bit of pressure on you which is tough to fully recreate in training, but we’re getting there.”

Ulster are in Durban preparing for the vital United Rugby Championship clash with the Sharks.

No Irish province has won in the Shark Tank but McIlroy has already tasted victory in South Africa twice this season; he was part of the Emerging Ireland side that beat the Pumas and started for Ulster in their win over the Lions in Johannesburg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can take a lot from the Lions win, I don’t think any URC team has won both away games in a season yet so it would be nice to be a first which tells you how hard it is to win over there even just once, so we can take a lot from that win,” he said.