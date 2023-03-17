News you can trust since 1737
VIDEO: Legendary rugby commentator Jim Neilly with his views on today's Schools' Cup final

Legendary sports commentator Jim Neilly covered his first Schools' Cup final in 1978 and was back for the big occasion again today

By Johnny Morton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:48 GMT

News Letter reporter Johnny McNabb grabbed a few words with the celebrated voice of rugby on his way into Kingspan Stadium.

Jim talked about his Schools' Cup history, what makes the competition so special and how highly he rates Campbell College and RBAI.

Jim Neilly, pictured in December 2002, will provide commentary at today's Schools' Cup final across the BBC Sport NI iPlayer coverage
