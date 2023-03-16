VIDEO: Schools' Cup special as Campbell College head coach Jonny Cupitt looks ahead to Friday's showdown with RBAI
All roads lead to the Kingspan Stadium this Friday for the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup final between Campbell College and RBAI.
By Johnny Morton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT- 1 min read
We caught up with Campbell head coach Jonny Cupitt to get his thoughts on the decider, what the atmosphere has been like around school this week in the build-up, what it would mean to win another Schools’ Cup and much more!