Sandy Arthur Coach Hire continues as official transport partner of Coleraine FC
This partnership brings together two respected local organisations, both deeply rooted in the community and committed to supporting local sport on the Causeway Coast.
Based in Limavady, Sandy Arthur Coach Hire operates a modern fleet of executive coaches. Through its new Executive Travel NI brand, the company ensures the Coleraine FC first-team squad travel in comfort and style to away fixtures throughout the season.
In addition to first-team travel, Sandy Arthur Coach Hire is proud to continue its sponsorship within the Coleraine FC youth setup and, more recently, provide transport options for the Coleraine FC women’s team—demonstrating its commitment to the club from grassroots through to senior squads.
Henry Ross, Executive Chairman of Coleraine FC, said: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Sandy Arthur Coach Hire. Reliable travel is vital to our players’ preparation, and their professionalism allows our teams to focus fully on football.
"What makes this partnership especially meaningful is Sandy Arthur’s commitment across every level of Coleraine FC—from youth and women’s football through to the first team.”
Commenting on the partnership, Chris Arthur of Sandy Arthur Coach Hire said: “Over the past year, our connection with the club and its community has grown even stronger. It was clear from our discussions with the club’s management that we all share a common vision for the future of Coleraine FC.
"To us, this is more than a business arrangement—it’s our way of giving back to a club that means so much to us and indeed the wider community in Coleraine.”
He continued: “We are excited to support our players as they represent Coleraine on the field each week. Our commitment is to provide safe, reliable, and comfortable transport as they strive for success this season after so many positive changes in the off-season.”
With a proud reputation for reliability and excellence, Sandy Arthur Coach Hire looks forward to another exciting year as Coleraine FC’s official transport partner—backing the Bannsiders on and off the pitch.