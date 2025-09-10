Sandy Arthur Coach Hire continues as official transport partner of Coleraine FC

Sandy Arthur Coach Hire is proud to continue as the official transport partner of Coleraine Football Club for the 2025/26 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This partnership brings together two respected local organisations, both deeply rooted in the community and committed to supporting local sport on the Causeway Coast.

Based in Limavady, Sandy Arthur Coach Hire operates a modern fleet of executive coaches. Through its new Executive Travel NI brand, the company ensures the Coleraine FC first-team squad travel in comfort and style to away fixtures throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to first-team travel, Sandy Arthur Coach Hire is proud to continue its sponsorship within the Coleraine FC youth setup and, more recently, provide transport options for the Coleraine FC women’s team—demonstrating its commitment to the club from grassroots through to senior squads.

Ruaidhrí Higgins pictured with Chris Arthur and driver of Executive Travel NI

Henry Ross, Executive Chairman of Coleraine FC, said: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Sandy Arthur Coach Hire. Reliable travel is vital to our players’ preparation, and their professionalism allows our teams to focus fully on football.

"What makes this partnership especially meaningful is Sandy Arthur’s commitment across every level of Coleraine FC—from youth and women’s football through to the first team.”

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Arthur of Sandy Arthur Coach Hire said: “Over the past year, our connection with the club and its community has grown even stronger. It was clear from our discussions with the club’s management that we all share a common vision for the future of Coleraine FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To us, this is more than a business arrangement—it’s our way of giving back to a club that means so much to us and indeed the wider community in Coleraine.”

He continued: “We are excited to support our players as they represent Coleraine on the field each week. Our commitment is to provide safe, reliable, and comfortable transport as they strive for success this season after so many positive changes in the off-season.”