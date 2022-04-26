Scottish chamber collective Hebrides Ensemble, which will perform in Belfast on 18 July, will mark the 100th anniversary of revolutionary composer Iannis Xenakis, in a performance also featuring works by Olivier Messiaen and Ravel.

Hebrides Ensemble has established itself as one of the foremost chamber music collectives in the UK. It is renowned for its fresh and intelligent approach to programming, which places contemporary music at the heart of a diverse range of repertoire.

The Ensemble’s performance is one of a number celebrating the 100th anniversary of Iannis Xenakis. David Pickard, Director, BBC Proms, says: “At the heart of the Proms has always been a prevailing aim to bring the very best of classical music to the widest possible audience. I’m delighted that we are able to extend that further this year with a world-class chamber music concert in every nation, inspiring and connecting audiences across the UK.”