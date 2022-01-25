Burns Night 2022: Who is Robert Burns, when did Robert Burns die and what are the traditions in Scotland?

Burns Night celebrates the history of one of Scotland' s most iconic sons, Robert 'Rabbie' Burns.

The 18th century poet, who composed works such as Auld Lang Syne, Tam O'Shanter and Ae Fond Kiss, is an integral player in Scottish's rich cultural heritage.

Every January, Scots come together to celebrate his works on Burns Night, but when is it and who was Robert Burns?

What is Burns Night?

Burns Night celebrates the life and works of the famous Scottish poet Robert Burns.

The very first Burns Night took place in July 1801, when nine of Burns' friends got together to mark the fifth anniversary of his death.

They celebrated his life over a supper of haggis, reading his poems giving a speech in honour to Scotland's bard.

They decided to make the celebration an annual thing, but instead changed the date to his birthday, this is how the tradition of Burns Night began.

When is Burns Night 2022?

Burns Night always occurs on January 25th, which is Robert Burns Birthday.

This year, the 25th, will fall on a Tuesday and will celebrate the Scottish poet's 263rd birthday.

Who is Robert Burns?

Robert Burns was born on January 25, 1759, in Alloway, a village near Ayr.

Burns father was a tenant farmer and as a child he was a passionate reader, who showed great interest in writing.

After his father died, he went into farming and would often compose his poems whilst working long hours.

His first collection of Scots poems, 'Poems, Chiefly in the Scottish dialect’ which he wrote in 1786 were a hit, making waves not only in Scotland but around the world.

Burns went on to write hundreds of poems and songs, with many of his most famous ones, still known and recited to this day, including the famous New Year’s Eve song Auld Lang Syne.

How did Robert Burns die?

Robert Burns died at age 37 on July 21, 1796 in Dumfries.

His cause of death is speculated, as due to the lack of medical evidence at the time, a definite cause of death was not determined.

Suspected causes include alcohol or a heart condition.

How do they celebrate Burns Night in Scotland?

The celebrations in Scotland revolve around the Burns Night Supper, which family and friends host in the evening.

The supper is made up of a starter of cock-a-leekie soup, followed by a main of haggis, neeps and tatties.

While each Burns Night Supper is individual, traditionally, the night will follow this running order.

Before everyone tucks into the meal, the Selkirk Grace is said:

“Some hae meat and canna eat,

And some wad eat that want it,

But we hae meat and we can eat,

Sae let the Lord be Thankit!”

When the meal is served the host reads one of Burns' most well known poems - Address to a Haggis.

After the meal, more poems are shared and the Immortal Memory is given, which comes from the original speech given by Burns' friends, two centuries ago.

There is also a Toast to the Lassies where a male guest says a toast to women present, they then return the favour with the Reply to the Toast to the Lassies.

The evening ends with guests crossing their arms and joining hands to sing Auld Lang Syne.