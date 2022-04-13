Kevin Hart announces three extra shows at Limelight Belfast this weekend - Here's how to get tickets
Comedian Kevin Hart has announced he will be playing an additional three shows at Belfast's Limelight this weekend - and tickets go on sale today!
Kevin Hart has announced a further three shows at Limelight Belfast this weekend as part of his 'Reality Check' tour.
The comedian, who is hailed as “The biggest stand-up comedian in the world.” according to Chris Rock, will be performing in Belfast's Limelight venue on Friday, April 15, Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17th.
Hart is currently in Belfast filming heist comedy, Lift, and has surprised fans by putting on a number of shows at Limelight Belfast.
Here's everything you need to know about Kevin Hart's latest performance and how you can get your hands on tickets.
When is Kevin Hart's three extra shows in Belfast?
Kevin will make a headline appearance at the Limelight in Belfast on n Friday, April 15, Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17th.
Read More
When do tickets for Kevin Hart's Limelight show go on sale?
Tickets for the additional three performances will go on sale on Wednesday, April 13, at 02:00PM.
You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website here.
How much are tickers to see Kevin Hart in Belfast's Limelight?
Ticket prices will be confirmed once they go on sale.
Previous prices for Hart's shows at the Limelight were £38.50 + booking fee of £1.50.
More from the News Letter
Where is Derry Girls filmed? Here are 6 Derry Girls filming locations you can visit in Northern Ireland
Harry Styles '‘Love On Tour 2022’: How to get tickets for Aviva Stadium tour date - and how much they cost
Calvin Harris Belsonic 2022: How to get tickets for Calvin Harris Belsonic tour date - and how much they cost