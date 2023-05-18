Kylie Minogue fans have been bursting with excitement after her new single ‘Padam Padam’ debuted on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday morning (May 18).

The Australian popstress, 54, has announced that her new album Tension is coming out on September 22.

This will be Kylie’s 16th studio album.

Her latest catchy-bop single, boasting an infectious chorus and electronic beat - is predicted by many to become 'the song of the summer'.

In the video - which dropped on Thursday at 2pm - the former Neighbours’ favourite put on a wondrous age-defying display, dressed glamorously and strikingly head-to-toe in red, including a plunging neckline and chic red leather gloves.

The singer posted on Twitter on Thursday morning, announcing: 'My new album TENSION is available to pre-order now! This album is a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic highs! I felt so much freedom when I recorded it and hope you love it!'”

Kylie’s new album will feature 11 tracks as well as three bonus songs on the deluxe edition.

The popstrel’s glittering, meteoric career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records globally, five billion streams and eight UK No 1 albums.

The star’s multiple accolades include three BRIT awards, two MTV Awards and a Grammy.