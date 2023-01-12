Fresh from a sold-out Belfast show last year, Le Boom has announced a headline show at Belfast’s Ulster Sports Club on Friday 31st March 2023 at 7pm with tickets going on sale from Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster outlets.

Le Boom’s double-A-side release is out now on Le Boom’s own label, Innocent Chap Sounds, with many more releases to follow in the coming months.

Le Boom’s recent release, Friday Night, has been remixed by Jordan Nocturne and Gabe Gurnsey and supported by BBC Radio 1 DJs and club DJs over the summer months. A recent collaboration with Jordan Nocturne was released on respected German dance label, Permanent Vacation.

Electropop's Le Boom

The band also played a headline 3Olympia Show in Dublin in December 2022.