Rangers legends set for Belfast event as quartet to recall their trophy-laden spell at Ibrox

Rangers legends Graham Roberts, Ian Durrant, John Brown and Terry Butcher will be back in action for “An Evening with Ranger Legends” in November.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
The event will include an evening of interviews, audience question and answer session, and a memorabilia auction on November 18 at the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

Hear tales from their glory days and never before heard stories from on and off the pitch from four key members of Rangers' starting line-up.

With over 600 appearances, 50 goals and 34 major trophies for the club between them, for one night only you will truly be in the company of true Rangers greats.

Rangers captain Terry Butcher kisses the Scottish Premier Division trophy in May 1987Rangers captain Terry Butcher kisses the Scottish Premier Division trophy in May 1987
    Defender Roberts would spend two years at Ibrox and helped Rangers win the title in 1986-87, whilst midfielder Ian Durrant was part of the team that won nine successive League titles as he would enjoy 13 years as a Light Blues player.

    Furthermore, Brown, nicknamed ‘”Bomber”, would collect eight League winners’ medals, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups during his 278 games for the Gers.

    Finally, former England captain Terry Butcher completes the line-up as the defender won three League championships and two League Cups in the late 1980’s before moving to Coventry City.

    For the most dedicated Rangers fans, VIP experiences will also be available, giving you the opportunity to meet each of the legends and receive a professional photograph.

    VIP guests will also have premium seating for the best view of the evening’s entertainment.

    Tickets for the event can be bought online from the Ulster Hall website.

