Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will include an evening of interviews, audience question and answer session, and a memorabilia auction on November 18 at the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

Hear tales from their glory days and never before heard stories from on and off the pitch from four key members of Rangers' starting line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 600 appearances, 50 goals and 34 major trophies for the club between them, for one night only you will truly be in the company of true Rangers greats.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers captain Terry Butcher kisses the Scottish Premier Division trophy in May 1987

Most Popular

Defender Roberts would spend two years at Ibrox and helped Rangers win the title in 1986-87, whilst midfielder Ian Durrant was part of the team that won nine successive League titles as he would enjoy 13 years as a Light Blues player.

Furthermore, Brown, nicknamed ‘”Bomber”, would collect eight League winners’ medals, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups during his 278 games for the Gers.

Finally, former England captain Terry Butcher completes the line-up as the defender won three League championships and two League Cups in the late 1980’s before moving to Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the most dedicated Rangers fans, VIP experiences will also be available, giving you the opportunity to meet each of the legends and receive a professional photograph.

VIP guests will also have premium seating for the best view of the evening’s entertainment.