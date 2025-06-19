Roads closed and shuttle buses on for Saturday's Armed Forces Day: Which streets will be affected and how to catch public transport

A military parade through Newtownards for Armed Forces Day will see rolling street closures on Saturday morning.

Crowds flocking to Armed Forces Day on Saturday (21st) have been warned to give themselves time to negotiate inevitable traffic disruption – and one major road will see a 12-hour shutdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With thousands expected to line the streets of Newtownards in the morning and a string of major events happening at nearby Ards Airfield on a hot and sunny day, roads around the Co Down town seven miles east of Belfast will be busy for locals and visitors alike – though shuttle buses are being laid on from public transport hubs.

A main road into and out of the town, Portaferry Road, will have a section running directly past the airfield closed from 8am to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town centre will see rolling street shutdowns from 10.30am to 11.30am, to allow a military parade to pass from Court Street to South Street, High Street and Castle Street, then along Portaferry Road.

Mayor Gillian McCollum encouraged people to look at public transport, including special shuttle buses, for Armed Forces Day. Image: ANDBC

Free shuttle buses will be available from Dundonald Glider stop on Upper Newtownards Road, Bangor train station, and a park and ride facility on Bangor’s Balloo Road. To facilitate the buses, part of Portaferry Road in Newtownards itself will be down to a single lane.

Car parking facilities are available at Ards Airfield, but are strictly limited and must be pre-booked.

Area mayor Gillian McCollum encouraged people to look at public transport or car-sharing due to what she said are a “high volume of expected visitors”, adding: “I would also like to ask visitors to please be respectful of residents and businesses if parking in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agreeing with the public transport advice, PSNI Superintendent Johnston McDowell also promised large numbers of visible police officers on the day and asked the public to “remain vigilant and report anything suspicious”.

PSNI superintendent Johnston McDowell promised a visible police presence for Armed Forces Day events. Image: PSNI

The day’s action-packed thrills are set to include a “military village” with vehicles on display, interactive exhibits, food stalls, live brass and military band music, STEM tents featuring exciting demonstrations and entertainment, and a Bake Off-style four-way omelette competition between the army, navy, air force, and the mayor.

Kicking off at 10.30am, the day starts with more than 400 armed forces personnel parading through the heart of Newtownards, starting at the town’s war memorial in Court Square before heading out to the airfield on Portaferry Road.

Eager to join in, local officials have supplied businesses in the area with bunting and flags that will be available to families, allowing people thronging the streets to show their appreciation for our brave men and women – whether veteran, on active service, or cadet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things begin on the airfield at 11.30am; hosted by UTV’s Paul Clarke, the event will include a drumhead service, followed by a gun salute from 206 (Ulster) Battery. At noon the RAF Falcons drop in, the parachute display team showing their stuff in the sky before delivering the official Armed Forces Day flag.

The Red Arrows jet in at 2.15pm for a 23-minute performance, with officials tipping the News Letter they’re keeping some fresh routines under their wings they’ll be eager to show off.