News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman

The Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke dead at 59 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Tributes to musician who helped shape sound of 1980s before Morrissey and Marr’s rift led to band’s break-up

By Joanne Savage
Published 19th May 2023, 09:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:08 BST

The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has died aged 59 after a reportedly 'lengthy' battle with pancreatic cancer, former bandmate Johnny Marr revealed this morning on Twitter, describing him as a “supremely gifted musician”.

Marr added: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

Most Popular

    Alongside drummer Mike Joyce, Andy provided a pounding rhythm section which complemented Johnny Marr's pioneering chords and Morrissey’s darkly humorous and superbly witty lyrics when The Smiths became one of the most influential and critically lauded British bands of the 1980s.

    Born on January 17, 1964, to an English mother and an Irish father, Rourke showed a passion for music from an early age and learned the guitar aged just seven.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    He met Johnny Marr at 11, with the pair striking up a bond and jamming together on their guitars in the music room at their school.

    After leaving school at 15, Rourke formed The Smiths in Manchester with Marr, Morrissey and drummer Mike Joyce in 1982.

    The Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke has died aged 59 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer and former bandmate Johnny Marr has been leading the tributes on social mediaThe Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke has died aged 59 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer and former bandmate Johnny Marr has been leading the tributes on social media
    The Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke has died aged 59 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer and former bandmate Johnny Marr has been leading the tributes on social media

    The Smiths would become one of the most seminal acts of that decade, icons of British alt-rock with hits including Girlfriend In A Coma, This Charming Man and Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Rourke was briefly sacked for two weeks in 1986 for taking heroin but returned in time to record The Queen Is Dead landmark album the same year.

    The band went on to release four albums and earn three top ten hits between 1982-1987 before a dispute over royalties from their now hugely famous repertoire led to a bitter legal dispute.

    The Smiths’ demise was one of the most spectacular and headline-grabbing in the UK music world, although Rourke settled out of court and his friendship with Johnny Marr survived the case.

    Rourke later went on to perform solo singles with the always spiky and some might say, difficult, Morrissey.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The late star also played with the likes of of Sinead O'Connor and Ian Brown from The Stone Roses.

    Related topics:Twitter