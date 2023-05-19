The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has died aged 59 after a reportedly 'lengthy' battle with pancreatic cancer, former bandmate Johnny Marr revealed this morning on Twitter, describing him as a “supremely gifted musician”.

Marr added: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

Alongside drummer Mike Joyce, Andy provided a pounding rhythm section which complemented Johnny Marr's pioneering chords and Morrissey’s darkly humorous and superbly witty lyrics when The Smiths became one of the most influential and critically lauded British bands of the 1980s.

Born on January 17, 1964, to an English mother and an Irish father, Rourke showed a passion for music from an early age and learned the guitar aged just seven.

He met Johnny Marr at 11, with the pair striking up a bond and jamming together on their guitars in the music room at their school.

After leaving school at 15, Rourke formed The Smiths in Manchester with Marr, Morrissey and drummer Mike Joyce in 1982.

The Smiths would become one of the most seminal acts of that decade, icons of British alt-rock with hits including Girlfriend In A Coma, This Charming Man and Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now.

Rourke was briefly sacked for two weeks in 1986 for taking heroin but returned in time to record The Queen Is Dead landmark album the same year.

The band went on to release four albums and earn three top ten hits between 1982-1987 before a dispute over royalties from their now hugely famous repertoire led to a bitter legal dispute.

The Smiths’ demise was one of the most spectacular and headline-grabbing in the UK music world, although Rourke settled out of court and his friendship with Johnny Marr survived the case.

Rourke later went on to perform solo singles with the always spiky and some might say, difficult, Morrissey.

