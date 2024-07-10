Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the north coast’s most popular summer festivals, Portstewart’s Red Sails, has added a new line-up of entertainment for adults into this year’s programme.

‘Red Sails at Sunset’ is a series of events for over 18s only which has been included in the overall Red Sails Festival programme of events which run from Sunday, July 21 until Saturday, July 27.

The lineup features a variety of events tailored just for adults, including a stand-up comedy show and live music performances from talented local Jazz musicians.

The Red Sails at Sunset line-up includes Jazz music with the John Leighton Trio at Me and Mrs Jones Hotel on Wednesday, July 24 and a Play Your Cards Right event at Portstewart British Legion on Thursday, May 25.

Lots of events for all the family at Portstewart's Red Sails Festival. Credit Portstewart Community Association

Join the fun on Thursday, July 25, in Me & Mrs Jones Hotel for an Comedy Club evening filled with laughter as Teresa Livingstone, Sean McAleavey and Gary Pollock (of Kiwi's Comedy Club ) take to the stage creating the perfect opportunity for you to unwind and enjoy the festival.

The John Leighton Trio and the Comedy Club evening are both free of charge but are ticketed events which must be booked via EventBrite.