It's Valentine's Day and there's nothing better than sitting in with family, friends and that special someone and watching a movie.

With so many out there to choose from, we've put together the best 10 romantic movies, available on Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

We've even added their IMDb rating to help seal the deal.

10 Things I hate about you, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video

Set in an American high school in the 1990s, 10 Things I hate about you is a modern take on Shakespeare’s late-16th-century comedy The Taming of the Shrew,

New student Cameron who is played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, falls for Bianca, but in order to take her out on a date, he must convince bad boy Patrick played by the late Heath Ledger, to also go out on a date with her sister.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10.

Along Came Polly, Netflix

Starring Ben Stiller and Jennifer Anniston, we follow uptight Reuben who after his wife dumps him on their honeymoon tries to find love again with the help of his childhood friend.

IMDb Rating: 6/10.

The Fault in Our Stars, Disney+

Based on the bestselling novel by John Green's bestselling novel, The Fault in Our Stars follows two teenagers who meet in a cancer support group and fall in love.

Have your tissues at the ready, as this is a romantic film that is a real tearjerker.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10.

Pride and Prejudice, Netflix

Starring Kiera Knightly, this 2005 adaption of Jane Austin's classic love story Pride and Prejudice sees Mr Darcy played by Matthew MacFadyen, reluctantly falling in love with a woman beneath his social standing.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

I Want You Back, Amazon Prime Video

Two tearful strangers (Charlie Day and Jenny Slate) meet by chance in a stairwell and discover they have both been dumped by their partners.

They agree to support one another, but as their friendship grows, they hatch a cunning plan to win back their exes by sabotaging their new love interests.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10.

The Notebook, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

This modern love story follows Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling as Allie and Noah and their journey as they fall in love despite their social differences.

Another one that will have you reaching for the tissues, it's up there with some of the most romantic movies of all time.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10.

Notting Hill, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

No romantic comedy list could be complete without one Hugh Grant movie and Notting Hill is one of his best.

Julia Roberts stars as the world's most famous actress Anna Scott who falls for Notting Hill bookshop owner William Thacker.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10.

Romeo + Juliet, Amazon Prime Video

Baz Luhrmann's adaption of Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

It follows two teenagers from feuding families who fall in love in the hip suburb of Verona.

Featuring Shakespeare's original text, this movie puts a modern spin on one of the most romantic stories ever told.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10.

The Wedding Singer, Amazon Prime Video

This classic Adam Sandler movie follows the story of Robbie a wedding singer who falls for Julia played by Drew Barrymore, a waitress who is already engaged, but to the wrong man.

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Amazon Prime Video

This laugh out loud comedy follows a young Greek woman who falls in love with a non-Greek and tries to get her family to accept him.

In 2002, it was nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar.

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10.