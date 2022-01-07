The Apprentice 2022: Who left the Apprentice last night? First fired candidate revealed and episode one recap
The Apprentice is back for its 16th season, but who was the first candidate to get fired? Here's everything you need to know.
The Apprentice returned to our screens last night after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Last night we saw the 16 candidates get stuck into their first challenge which saw the teams
After two years off air, The Apprentice returned this week, with the new candidates getting stuck into their very challenge.
But who was the first candidate to be fired in the boardroom?
What happened in episode one of The Apprentice?
For episode one, the candidates were split into teams of boys and girls and set the task of coming up with a brand, logo and advertisement for a luxury cruise liner.
Whilst the girls Bouji branding didn't appeal to their audience, the boys ultimately ended up losing the challenge after using the name, 'Neverending Nautical' and questionable logo.
Who went home on The Apprentice last night?
Ex-pharmacy manager Harry Mahmood was the first person to be fired in the boardroom.
His team felt that he had been 'disruptive,' during the challenge and although his comments about the logo were correct, his team mates didn't find his use of language supportive.
Read More
He was brought back to the boardroom by project manager Akshay Thakrar and Akeem Bundu-Kamara.
Speaking about being the first contestant to leave he said, “It’s a bit unfortunate because all my friends and family and everyone I work with have sent me such nice comments, so hopefully after the episode they can make up their mind and decide if the decision was viable or I got hard done by."
Many fans disagreed with Lord Sugar's decision, thinking that Ashkay and Akeem were responsible for the loss.
Who are The Apprentice candidates left this year?
Following this week's elimination there are now 15 candidates remaining:
Aaron Willis, Flight Operations Instructor
Akeem Bundu-Kamara, Financial Firm Strategy Manager
Akshay Thakrar, Digital Marketing Agency Owner
Alex Short, Commercial Cleaning Company Owner
Amy Anzel, Beauty Brand Owner
Brittany Carter, Hotel Front of House Manager
Conor Gilsenan, Sales Executive
Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, Sustainability Company Owner
Harpreet Kaur, Dessert Parlour Owner
Kathryn Louise Burn, Online Pyjama Store Owner
Navid Sole, Pharmacist
Nick Showering, Finance Manager
Sophie Wilding, Boutique Cocktail Bar Owner
Shama Amin, Children’s Day Nursery Owner
Stephanie Affleck, Online Children’s Store Owner
What happened to Claude Littner and why is he not on The Apprentice?
Claude Littner will not be present on this season of the The Apprentice as he is recovering after a cycling accident in April.
His replacement, is the season one Apprentice winner Tim Campbell.
More from the News Letter:
Stay Close: Where is Stay Close filmed? Who stars in the Harlan Coben Netflix series and will there be a season 2?