Danske to recruit 17 new apprentices. Pictured are Mark Clements, Adil Hanif, Johnathan Copeland, Becca Millar, Sian Blair and Jess Silcock

Danske Futures has welcomed a range of participants over the years from school leavers to those looking for a career change at a later stage in life and will offer successful applicants a permanent, salaried role within its Personal Banking or Operations team to earn while they learn

Danske Bank is looking for 17 new apprentices to join its Higher Level Apprenticeship Programme, Danske Futures.

Danske Futures is a fully funded degree programme with Ulster University, allowing students to study part-time for a BSc Hons in Leading on Customer Operations whilst gaining real world experience working in the bank.

Successful candidates will join the bank over the summer of 2025, and will gain valuable insight and learnings working alongside different teams in Danske Bank. Established in 2018, the programme includes development opportunities, training and mentoring support.

Ross Black, Danske Futures graduate, said: “Having the opportunity to earn a living while I learn, and to develop my skills, is what attracted me to the Danske Futures programme. From day one I was able to see the inner workings of the bank, and what role the many different departments play to achieve overall success for the bank and its customers.

"I didn’t realise the variety of roles there are until I joined. Danske Futures gave me a head start in my career, with four years of invaluable experience already under my belt on graduation day. I’d highly recommend anyone interested in banking and financial services to apply.”

Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank UK, explained: “This is the eight cohort of Danske Futures. We have had an excellent caliber of participants over the years, with 33 graduates to date and 55 apprentices in our business now. The programme has also benefited us as an organisation, with fresh ideas, creativity and new skills, as the apprentices bring their learnings to their roles in the bank.

“Since our first cohort in 2018, the programme has evolved to match the high quality of the apprentices joining the bank, and to continue to address our future skills strategy. We’ve evolved the existing modules and also introduced a module focusing on sustainability.”

Suzanne Kelly, lecture and programme lead at Ulster University, added: “Higher level apprenticeship programmes have grown over the years and are now a popular career and learning route, with many benefits to both the students and partnering businesses. It is important to make sure third level education is accessible to all and higher level apprenticeships are a fantastic way of bridging the gap financially with participants able to earn a salary whilst also working towards a fully funded degree.

"Danske Futures is an extremely professional programme and is an excellent opportunity for anyone wanting to explore a career in financial services.”