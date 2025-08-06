Go Succeed has been named among the finalists vying for prestigious UK-wide awards that honour the very best in public services

Northern Ireland’s free business and entrepreneur support service, Go Succeed, has been named among the finalists vying for prestigious UK-wide awards that honour the very best in public services.

Go Succeed, which is delivered across all 11 Northern Ireland councils, has been shortlisted in two categories at the APSE (Association for Public Service Excellence) Service Awards 2025.

The service will be among the contenders for Best Collaborative Working Initiative and Best Commercialisation and Entrepreneurship Initiative when the awards take place in Scotland in September.

The APSE Awards feature 17 categories covering the vast majority of frontline services provided by UK local authorities.

Belfast City Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council who make up the Project Management Office and lead on the delivery of the service on behalf of the 11 councils, entered the awards on behalf of the wider Go Succeed service.

Speaking on behalf of all 11 councils delivering the service, John Walsh, chief executive of Belfast City Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Go Succeed has been shortlisted for two APSE Service Awards. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of all 11 councils, delivery partners, and the many organisations we collaborate with to support entrepreneurship and business growth across Northern Ireland. Our mission has always been to make high-quality business support accessible and impactful, and these nominations are a testament to the strength of that shared commitment.”

Northern Ireland’s free business and entrepreneur support service, Go Succeed, has been shortlisted in two categories at the APSE Service Awards 2025

In its first 18 months, Go Succeed has directly engaged more than 59,000 individuals and businesses, acting as a catalyst for economic growth across every council area in Northern Ireland.

It has also awarded more than £5.4 million in Go Succeed grants, enabling entrepreneurs and businesses to scale their operations and invest in new technology and equipment to drive efficiencies and growth.

Mo Baines, APSE chief executive, said: "With reorganisation on the horizon for many councils and increased discussions around greater devolution for local government across the UK, these awards are an opportunity to acknowledge the dedication of our frontline service teams and their tireless work to support and improve their local communities. Through innovation and tenacity, you continue to strive for excellence even in difficult circumstances. Congratulations to all the finalists – we look forward to seeing you in Glasgow!”

The winners will be announced at the APSE Annual Charity Awards Dinner, taking place on Thursday, September 11 at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel.

The Go Succeed service (www.go-succeed.com) supports entrepreneurs, start-ups, and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support, including extensive masterclasses, mentorship, peer networks, access to grant funding, and business planning at every stage of their growth journey.