Aircoach announced as official travel partner for Londonderry's Halloween Festival 2024

Leading private bus and coach operator Aircoach has been announced as the official travel partner for the world-renowned Halloween Festival 2024 in Londonderry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, this year’s Derry Halloween Festival runs from 28th – 31 October. Known as Europe’s largest Halloween Festival, Aircoach will help transport some of the thousands of visitors from outside Northern Ireland being increasingly drawn to the event in specially branded Scarecoaches on its popular 705X route.

Festivalgoers from Northern Ireland seeking to secure a guaranteed return seat to and from the festival, at a time of their choosing, can also hop on board a 705X route Scarecoach at Belfast International Airport after booking online at www.aircoach.ie.

As part of the partnership, a dedicated Scarecoach shuttle service will also transport hundreds of participants from community groups into the city centre ahead of the main ‘Carnival of the Dead’ parade on Halloween night.

Walter de Burgh with Kim Swan, Aircoach and Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture, DSDC

Aircoach, is also the official coach supplier to Leinster Rugby and the Football Association of Ireland. Earlier this year, the company received the Creative Communications Award’ at the 2024 Arts and Business NI Awards along with Derry’s Millenium Forum for their inventive Centre Stage project. The project saw both organisations take the musical FAME on tour around several iconic landmarks in the city.

Speaking about the new partnership, Kim Swan, Managing Director, Aircoach, said: “As a company committed to enhancing connectivity for the NW region, Aircoach understands the significant cultural and economic impact Derry Halloween has on the local community. We’re very proud to be the official travel partner of such a world-renowned event. We are excited to be playing a part in helping promote the city as a premier cultural destination for people arriving on the island and across it.

“With stops in Dublin City Centre, Dublin Airport, and Belfast International and Dublin Airports, Aircoach is perfectly placed to provide Derry Halloween festivalgoers, from home and abroad, with fast, reliable, comfortable, and direct travel to and from all of the week’s fantastic events on our specially branded Scarecoaches.

“Like our partners in Derry City and Strabane District Council, we are deeply committed to serving the Northwest region and to sustainable travel. We’re also passionate about supporting the communities we serve, particularly in the arts and cultural sectors. We’re delighted we can play a part in providing community transport for the main parade, and in encouraging and enabling more visitors to leave their cars at home and enjoy the hospitality and entertainment on offer as part of Derry Halloween.”

Aedin McCarter DSDC and Kim Swan, Aircoach ask 'Dare you ride the Scarecoach to Derry Halloween '24?

Welcoming today’s announcement, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “I am delighted Aircoach will be supporting Derry Halloween this year as our official travel partner. As one of our flagship festivals we are expecting thousands of international visitors, so connectivity is extremely important for the success of the event. We want our visitors to have the very best experience while they are here, so stress-free and convenient travel is essential as part of that package. Aircoach are already providing an excellent service throughout the country, which will be of great benefit to our festival goers, so we are delighted to have them on board this year.”