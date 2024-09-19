DisplayNote announces Glen Harrington as its new global sales manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

DisplayNote, a leading name in wireless casting software, today announced the appointment of Glen Harrington as their new Global Sales Manager. Glen will focus on building and strengthening long-term OEM/ODM partnerships, drawing on his extensive experience to drive business growth and deliver key projects.

With over 14 years in the technology and software sectors, Glen brings expertise across Enterprise, Education, and Assistive Technology. His national and international experience has given him a strong grasp of both product technicalities and the strategic approaches required for diverse markets.

He’ll work closely with the R&D and product teams to develop sales strategies aligned with DisplayNote’s innovative development plans for wireless screen sharing software, driving market expansion and improving user experience for OEMs/ODMs and their customer base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am really excited to be joining the team at this time,” said Glen. “To be part of DisplayNote that is on a journey to continue to grow and develop the business, as well as provide top quality wireless casting solutions to OEMs/ODMs and their users. I’m looking forward to securing new projects for DisplayNote and playing a key role in achieving the company’s ten-year goal.”

Glenn Harrington