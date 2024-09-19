DisplayNote announces Glen Harrington as its new global sales manager
With over 14 years in the technology and software sectors, Glen brings expertise across Enterprise, Education, and Assistive Technology. His national and international experience has given him a strong grasp of both product technicalities and the strategic approaches required for diverse markets.
He’ll work closely with the R&D and product teams to develop sales strategies aligned with DisplayNote’s innovative development plans for wireless screen sharing software, driving market expansion and improving user experience for OEMs/ODMs and their customer base.
“I am really excited to be joining the team at this time,” said Glen. “To be part of DisplayNote that is on a journey to continue to grow and develop the business, as well as provide top quality wireless casting solutions to OEMs/ODMs and their users. I’m looking forward to securing new projects for DisplayNote and playing a key role in achieving the company’s ten-year goal.”
“We’re delighted to welcome Glen to the DisplayNote team,” said Ed Morgan, COO, DisplayNote. “He is a proven successful Global Sales manager with a strong record of success in the display and unified collaboration space. He has also worked for some of the leading names in our markets and we’re all looking forward to him bringing that experience to bear on his role at DisplayNote.”
