New conference bringing art to life for local place makers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new conference, bringing together independent artists and businesses, has been launched as part of this year’s Hit the North Street Art Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Other Place’, being held on Friday May 2 at 2 Royal Avenue, Belfast, is being organised by creative consultancy Daisy Chain Inc and will welcome civic leaders, businesses, organisations and artists for a day of collaboration, networking and knowledge sharing.

The conference will showcase entrepreneurship in the creative sector, the transformative power of art - particularly street art - across our cities and communities and encourage cultural partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the opportunity to building networks, conference guests will hear from internationally renowned artists, business leaders and architects including artist and activist Joe Caslin, Doug Gillen from Fifth Wall TV, Katherine Wheeler from Stove Network and Eimear Henry, Strategic Lead at Belfast Stories.

The Other Place’ is a brand-new conference bringing together independent artists and businesses as part of this year’s Hit the North Street Art Festival. Artist KVLR is pictured at last year’s festival.

Launching ‘The Other Place’, Adam Turkington from Daisy Chain Inc says the event is the perfect opportunity for local place makers and planners to speak to artists directly and find out how they can help make our cities better, brighter and more beautiful.

“Northern Ireland’s arts sector is one of the most diverse, independent and impactful in the world, revered globally and embraced locally,” says Adam. “International artists have flocked here for over well over a decade to be part of grass root, artist-led projects that truly transform our public spaces. Belfast’s artistic heritage and street art in particular can sometimes feel distinctly ‘other’, and the conference will demystify that feeling, bringing together the establishment with anti-establishment artists and show how art has the power to create positive change.”

Martina Connolly, CEO of Belfast One, said: "Belfast One is again excited to support Hit the North Street Art Festival, a festival that continues to showcase incredible local and international street art talent while transforming the spaces it touches. Over the years, Belfast One has been involved in several projects that highlight the power of street art to enhance the area, and ‘The Other Place’ conference is an exciting and innovative step forward. As the first event of its kind in Belfast, it will foster collaboration between artists, businesses, and civic leaders, demonstrating how creativity can drive positive change. We’re delighted that this groundbreaking initiative is happening in the Belfast One area and look forward to seeing the conversations and partnerships it inspires."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside networking and discussion panels, ‘The Other Place’ will also showcase projects and artist collaborations that reflect the conference’s ethos.