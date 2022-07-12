Twelfth of July: Entire Belfast parade 2022 from outside BBC headquarters in the city centre – all bands, all lodges

The News Letter has uploaded footage of all the bands in the Belfast Twelfth, from beginning to end.

By Adam Kula
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:43 pm

Filmed live from a traffic island outside the BBC headquarters on Bedford Street, here is the entire video.

Given that it is the full, uncut parade, if you know roughly where you or your friends and family were in the parade, finding them shouldn’t be too hard.

Pacemaker Press 12/07/22 The 12th of July Parade takes place in Belfast City Centre on Tuesday

BelfastBBCIRA