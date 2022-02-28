Pancake Day is finally upon us, but if you forgot to stock up on pancake ingredients, or just fancy eating out, this is the list for you.

We've put together the best cafes and restaurants to get pancakes, whatever your budget.

Here's the best places to get pancakes in Belfast this Pancake Tuesday.

Maggie Mays, 50 Botanic Avenue, Belfast

A firm favourite amongst students, Maggie Mays is one of the most popular destinations in Belfast for tucking into pancakes.

Their traditional pancake stack comes with butter and maple syrup for £5.50.

French Village Café & Bistro, variety of locations, Belfast

French Village is located in a variety of locations across Belfast, including Botanic Avenue and the Lisburn Road.

Their buttermilk pancakes come with either maple syrup and bacon for £7, or blueberry compote and maple syrup for £6.

Harlem Café, 34 Bedford St, Belfast

Harlem Café offers a variety of breakfast dishes in a quirky setting, a stone's throw away from Belfast City centre.

They offer a variety of pancakes, including unique flavours such as the Red Velvet Pancake Stack.

Pancake toppings include honey and fruit, banana and Nutella or even strawberries and cream.

The National Grande Café, 62 High Street, Belfast

Set on High Street, within walking distance to the Cathedral Quarter, The National Grande Café is a popular breakfast and brunch spot.

Their pancakes come with two topping options, banana, almonds and chocolate sauce is £6.50, whereas maple syrup and bacon is £7.

Blethers, 83 Cregagh Road, Belfast

Set in East Belfast, this family run café on the Cregagh Road, offers lots of all-day breakfast options.

A stack of pancakes with maple syrup and bacon, will set you back only £4.20.

Freight Restaurant, CS Lewis Square, 402 Newtownards Road, Belfast​

Set in CS Lewis Square, Freight Restaurant offer a savoury twist on pancakes.

Their current menu offers crispy Rueben pancakes with braised Irish beef, frenchies, cheddar and sauerkraut slaw for £9.