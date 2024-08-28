Derry Girls' actor Siobhan McSweeney has officially launched this year’s Oxfam Ireland Second Hand September campaign

Actor, TV presenter and sustainable fashion supporter, Siobhan McSweeney has officially launched this year's Oxfam Ireland Second Hand September campaign.

This year’s sixth annual campaign calls on the public to sign up for the month and ‘Dress for the world you want’.

The Oxfam Ireland campaign kicks off on September 1. The sixth year of the annual campaign looks set to be its most ambitious yet.

The campaign, which highlights the use of sustainable and pre-loved fashion, is raising awareness around the impacts of the textile industry on the planet. Buying second hand can play a part in tackling the impacts of climate change, and clothes don’t have to cost the earth.

Speaking ahead the month-long awareness drive, Siobhán Mc Sweeney explains why she was happy to give her support as the lead Ambassador for the campaign:

“I was really delighted to be asked. I immediately said yes when Oxfam invited me to come on board as their ambassador. I’ve learned lessons from being a poor student and then a poor actor. Later I gained a bit of income – yet I’m still shopping in the same places, which are all second-hand. There are more interesting clothes, the items are better quality, they’re more size inclusive. It makes sense to me as somebody who is interested in clothing.

“The joy of knowing that you’re not contributing to the absolute mess of the world makes the whole experience all the better,” Siobhán added.

“It’s all the more satisfying. There is a huge ethical responsibility when it comes to clothing. A lot of weight is put on the individual. There’s so little we can do in the face of such huge systems that are actively working against people who are trying to do good in the world. By buying a really cool item of clothing that’s pre-loved, knowing you could be helping rather than adding to the negativity is a really amazing feeling.

“I get really worked up over this issue. I feel that women especially get lumped with a lot of the guilt and responsibility for changing things that we don’t have much power over. My favourite element of buying second-hand is that I’m not contributing to the mess - and landfill.”

The humanitarian charity, which plays a role globally in slowing down the detrimental impacts of fast fashion, runs the month-long campaign to raise awareness and ask people to change their purchasing habits.

“We are sharing a simple but striking fact,” said Mark Sweeney from Oxfam Ireland’s Trading Team. “Decision-making around where and how we buy our clothes is an area where individual action can have a lasting and meaningful impact. The textile industry is the second-largest polluter in the world, after the oil industry, so the choices people make about their clothes can make a difference.”

“Our campaign theme - Dress for the World You Want - is about making conscious decisions around doing the right thing by dressing intentionally, in gorgeous, pre-loved outfits that make a statement about who you are and the kind of world you want.

“All the team here in Oxfam Ireland is thrilled to have Siobhán McSweeney on board this year. Siobhán is known and loved for her many appearances on our screens, but she is also respected for her support of sustainable fashion and buying pre-loved.”

Oxfam Ireland is asking the people of Ireland to come on board with the campaign and share their stories throughout the month using the #OxfamIrelandSHS hashtag.

With a network of 48 Oxfam shops throughout the country, there’s no shortage of choice.