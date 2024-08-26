Court report

​A Belfast man allegedly pointed an imitation gun at “terrified” children playing in the street outside his home, a court heard today.

Armed response PSNI officers were called to the scene amid claims that Charles Cunning, 59, brandished a suspected pistol from an upstairs window.

Cunning, of Empire Street in the south of the city, was remanded in custody charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was arrested after two nine-year-olds alleged they were targeted shortly after 2pm last Friday.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the children informed police a man had pointed a black handgun out his window at them as they passed his house on Empire Street.

“Feeling terrified, they ran from the area and reported the incident to their parents,” an investigating detective said.

When armed response officers arrived at the address, they allegedly observed an arm extended out an upper window holding an orange-coloured gun. Cunning was detained as police searched his home and seized three suspected replica weapons.

During interviews he denied pointing anything out his window at the children. He claimed that he may have had one imitation firearm in his possession because he was “packing it up”.

It was disclosed that the incident occurred while Cunning was on bail for a similar alleged offence.

Opposing his application to be released again, the detective expressed concerns about public safety and the potential impact on the local community.

“These charges relate to the defendant allegedly pointing a firearm out his window at children playing in the street,” she stressed.

“He stated that he was having issues with local children as his window had been smashed.”

A defence lawyer told the court Cunning lives a solitary life but requires ongoing help with his mental health. “He keeps himself to himself and doesn’t tend to engage with his neighbours, he would be a victim due to his circumstances,” the solicitor submitted.

She added: “He doesn’t accept the allegations made against him by the children.”

Bail was refused, however, due to the risk of further offences.