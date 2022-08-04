Caoimhin Cassidy: Man arrested 3 years after teen's blaze death 'released unconditionally' - PSNI believe he was 'most likely still alive when the blaze started'

A PSNI spokesman said the investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 316 of 01/06/19. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

Earlier the PSNI released a statement saying that shortly after 4am on Saturday, 1st June, 2019, emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire on Fairview Road in Galliagh in the city. It was when dealing with the blaze that the body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was discovered inside the vehicle.

Caoimhin Cassidy

A post mortem examination determined Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

Last month, a 31-year-old man was arrested, also on suspicion of manslaughter, and was later released unconditionally.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters is the Senior Investigating Officer leading enquiries into Caoimhin’s death.

Detective Inspector Winters has said: “It is three years since Caoimhin died, and our investigation into what happened continues. We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him. On that basis, we believe there are people within the community who can help us with our investigation. I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who has information to do the right thing and tell us what you know."