Chief suspect in Maguiresbridge horror shooting dead - Ian Rutledge was family's father

Agricultural equipment contractor Ian Rutledge, Vanessa's husband and father of James and Sara, was the chief suspect in the shootings. He died in hospital on Monday.

The chief suspect in last week’s Co Fermanagh horror shooting has died in hopsital.

Ian Rutledge, husband of slain Vanessa Whyte and father of killed teenagers James and Sara Rutledge, was being treated for serious gunshot injuries in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

The 43-year-old agricultural equipment contractor, who is understood to be the only suspect in a crime that shocked Northern Ireland, succumbed on Monday evening.

A PSNI spokesman confirmed Rutledge had remained in a serious condition since the shootings.

Vanessa Whyte with her children Sara and James Rutledge, who died in a shooting incident last week.

Police have theorised the killings, which took place in the home the family shared near Maguiresbridge in a quiet rural part of Co Fermanagh, were a triple murder and suicide.

Ms Whyte, a 45-year-old government vet who had recently been promoted to a senior position, was shot to death along with her son James, 14, and 13-year-old daughter Sara last Wednesday morning (23rd). The three are to be buried together in her native Co Clare this weekend.

Last weekend, the PSNI issued an appeal for information involving the movements of a vehicle.

They have asked anyone who saw a silver Mercedes saloon car being driven in the Clones Road area of Newtownbutler, or between Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler, on the evening of Tuesday July 22 to call detectives on 101.

A touching tribute to Sara and James Rutledge erected in the school both teenagers attended, Enniskillen Royal Grammar.

On Monday night, detectives reiterated their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

This week, the school attended by tragic teenagers James and Sara Rutledge has opened its doors to comfort the teenagers’ distraught classmates.

Today (29th) staff at Enniskillen Royal Grammar said the school community “continues to grieve together the tragic loss of our much loved and valued pupils James and Sara Rutledge and their mother Vanessa Whyte”.

The grammar has built a touching tribute to the two teenagers, featuring pictures of them individually with a single candle and school tie under each one, as well as group picture of their mother with her arms around them.

Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara Rutledge will be laid to rest together this weekend.

“We hold the Whyte, Rutledge and Hoy families in our thoughts and prayers,” stated staff, who also shared funeral arrangements for Vanessa, James and Sara “for any member of the school community who wishes and feels that they would like to attend”.

They added: “School remains open and senior teachers and pastoral staff are on hand this week to support our school community as we remember James and Sara, and celebrate their vibrant lives which they shared so generously with us.”

This weekend, Ms Whyte and her two children will be laid to rest in her home village in the Republic of Ireland, Barefield.

A service of removal takes place in St Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge, tomorrow at 11am. She, James and Sara will lie in repose together in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Barefield on Friday from 3pm until 7pm. Saturday at noon will see their requiem Mass, after which mother and children will be laid to rest together in Templemaley Cemetery.