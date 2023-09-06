Christian doctor Richard Scott, who prayed with patient, given a warning after being found guilty of misconduct

Dr Richard Scott, a medic since 1983, was ruled to have been guilty of misconduct, but not serious enough to warrant any restrictions on him practising as a doctor.

But the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) decided Dr Scott deserved to be given a warning which will stay on his register as a doctor for five years.

Following a three-week hearing, the MPTS ruling said: "This conduct does not meet with the standards required of a doctor and his actions have undermined public confidence and the public's trust in the medical profession.

"It risks bringing the profession into disrepute, and it must not be repeated."

Earlier the tribunal, sitting in Manchester, heard Dr Scott began discussing religion to his vulnerable patient, including talking about his own faith, before clasping his patient's hands in prayer.

The medic, who ran two mission hospitals in Tanzania before becoming a GP, also gave the patient a Bible on leaving the practice, the Bethesda Medical Centre in Margate, Kent.

The patient, identified only as patient B, a 19-year-old man with a history of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, was suffering with poor mental health when he went to see Dr Scott on August 25 last year, accompanied by his mother.

Two weeks later the teenager's mother made a complaint to NHS England about her son's consultation with Dr Scott.

Dr Scott told the tribunal hearing he declined the use of anti-depressants for his patient, discussed counselling then asked permission to "tackle his issues from a third, spiritual, angle".

But the teenager told the tribunal he was "taken aback" when the doctor began talking about Christianity, which made him feel "uneasy" and claimed the GP told him he needed to "reconnect" with God.

Dr Scott told the tribunal that he does not pressurise anyone into a spiritual discussion but rather "offers and encourages".

The tribunal found that though patient B did consent to undertake a spiritual discussion, Dr Scott "then overstepped the boundaries".

He should have checked the teenager was "comfortable" with engaging in such a discussion and did not feel under pressure to continue it, the tribunal ruled.

General Medical Council (GMC) guidance states doctors may practise medicine in accordance with their beliefs provided they do not cause distress to patients.

And they must not impose or express personal beliefs or values, including political, religious and moral beliefs, to patients in ways that exploit their vulnerability or are likely to cause them distress.

It is the second time Dr Scott has been issued with a warning.