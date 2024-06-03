Couple escaped through skylight as drugs were found in Belfast restaurant

Court report

​A couple escaped through a skylight as police seized up to £75,000 worth of cannabis in a raid on a south Belfast restaurant where they lived and worked, a court heard today.

The drugs were discovered hidden inside a suitcase at the business premises on the Stranmillis Road last week.

Details emerged as Chinese nationals Wang Hu, 47, and his 45-year-old wife Jianyun Xue, 45, were refused bail in connection with the seizure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair both face charges of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police found five kilos of herbal cannabis during searches at a Chinese restaurant on May 28.

The haul was secreted in an area which could only be accessed by residents or staff, according to an investigating detective.

“While uniformed colleagues conducted the search the defendants made off from the property through a skylight in the bedroom they resided in,” she said. “It’s our understanding they were both living and working at the property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hu and Xue were located and arrested in the Stranmillis area a short time later.

They told detectives they were aware of the suitcase but knew nothing about the drugs inside it.

The seized cannabis had a potential street value of anywhere between £20,000 and £75,000, according to police estimates.

Opposing the two accused’s applications for bail, the detective claimed they are no longer legally entitled to be in the UK and had hid their passports in a bid to avoid removal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence barrister Michael Halleron argued that the couple thought the raid on the restaurant premises was Home Office officials intent on deporting them.

Bail was refused, however, due to the risks of re-offending or absconding.