Bail was denied by a High Court judge for an alleged serial shoplifter

​​An alleged serial shoplifter once diagnosed as a kleptomaniac must remain in custody to protect retailers across Northern Ireland, a High Court judge ruled today.

Deirdre McKeown was refused bail amid claims that she took thousands of pounds worth of items in a stealing spree.

The 57-year-old, of Galgorm Road in Ballymena, Co Antrim, faces charges of theft, going equipped for theft and handling stolen goods.

She is accused of stealing clothing from a Dunnes Store and decorative stones from Poundstretchers, as well as having other assorted electrical products and confectionery.

McKeown is also accused of bringing two hook devices with her to carry out the shoplifting, according to the charges.

All of the alleged offences were committed at branches in undisclosed locations on April 24.

A prosecution barrister said the suspected stolen goods were subsequently located in either McKeown’s home or car.

“The value of the items is approximately £2,995,” counsel disclosed.

At the time McKeown was on bail in a separate case, the court heard, with conditions including a ban on entering any retail store in Northern Ireland.

Defence barrister Craig Patton revealed that she had previously been diagnosed as suffering from the condition of kleptomania.

“That was later revoked because it was found that she was selling a number of these items she had stolen on eBay, and that doesn’t fit in with a diagnosis of kleptomania,” he explained.

Mr Patton argued, however, that shoplifting is itself a recognised addiction.

Setting out how his client has received cognitive behaviour therapy, counsel urged the court to release her for a medical appointment as part of ongoing health issues.

But denying bail, Mr Justice McFarland acknowledged that “inventive” conditions were previously imposed on McKeown in an effort to deal with any risk.

“The reality is there is a very high likelihood of this lady committing offences,” he said.

“These aren’t just petty shoplifting offences, this is a significant criminal enterprise on her part given the value and quantity of the goods.”