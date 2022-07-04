Desperate grandmother appeals for information after city attack on grandson

In a social media post, Sharon Traynor says: "My 14 year old grandson was, attacked, punched and kicked unconscious and his head stomped on by a crowd of males including adults outside Jack's Cafe at CS Lewis Square on Friday night.
"If you witnessed this please contact the PSNI."
When asked for a comment a PSNI spokesman said Police East Belfast had issued an appeal online. It says: "Police are appealing for information following an assault which occurred beside Jack's Cafe at CS Lewis Square on 1st July 2022 between 22:40-23:00 hours.
"A 14 year old male has been assaulted by a group of approximately 15 males aged around 18 years old.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact Police on 101 quoting ref number 1542 02/07/22.
"Alternatively you can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.
"Thanks.
"#wecarewelistenweact"